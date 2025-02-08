Crime and Courts

Pregnant teenager killed in hit-and-run in Riverside; driver arrested

19-year-old Isaac Balckhorse Garcia faces several charges including murder, sex with a minor and hit-and-run

By Benjamin Papp

Riverside Police Department

A 19-year-old was arrested Thursday after Riverside detectives say he fatally hit a pregnant minor with his car Sunday night.

Isaac Balckhorse Garcia, the alleged driver, is being held on several charges including murder, sex with a minor and hit and run.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

According to police, Garcia dropped off the victim’s teenage sister at her home on Gregg Place when the young girl’s family came out of the home.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Garcia sped away, subsequently hitting the other sister with his car. 

Detectives say Garcia was in a sexual relationship with both underaged sisters. They fear there could be more victims out there. 

“Our detectives believe that it’s possible that he may have done this with other minors,” said Officer Ryan Railsbeck. “We are hoping that by putting his photo - his booking photo and another that if there are any young teenagers who had communication with him that could lead us to believe he was doing this to others.”

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Long Beach 5 mins ago

Long Beach business owners say ICE operations are slowing down sales

Westwood 24 mins ago

One killed, two injured in collision on 405 Freeway in Westwood

The woman he hit died at the hospital but her baby survived. Police say the child is in critical condition.

Garcia is currently being held at the Robert Presley Detention Center without bail.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsRiverside
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us