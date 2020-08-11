Anaheim

Pregnant Woman Killed, Baby in Critical Condition After Being Hit by Suspected DUI Driver

The woman was walking on the sidewalk when the vehicle jumped the curb and struck her, police said.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman who was 35 weeks pregnant was killed Tuesday evening, and the baby was in critical condition, after a driver, who was possibly under the influence, struck her in Anaheim.

The collision occurred just after 7:30 p.m. on Katella Avenue, near Bayless Street, according to Sgt. Shane Carringer of the Anaheim Police Department.

The woman was walking on the sidewalk when the vehicle jumped the curb and struck her, Carringer said.

She died at a hospital, and doctors are working to save the baby, who is in critical condition, according to Carringer.

The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and investigators believe drugs or alcohol may be a factor in the crash, Carringer said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Anaheim
