Preliminary 3.0-magnitude earthquake rattles Malibu

A preliminary 3.0-magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Malibu Saturday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The temblor occurred at 2:15 p.m. roughly 3 miles from Malibu at a depth of about 6 miles, the agency reported.

Residents in Long Beach, the South Bay and various parts of Los Angeles reported feeling the temblor.

No injuries or structural damage were reported in connection with the earthquake.