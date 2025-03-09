Earthquakes

Preliminary 4.1-magnitude earthquake rattles Westlake Village

By Karla Rendon

earthquake generic
Getty Images

A preliminary 4.1-magnitude earthquake rocked the Westlake Village Sunday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The temblor was reported at 1:03 p.m. about 11 kilometers southwest of Westlake Village. It struck at a depth of 11.7 kilometers.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Residents in Hollywood, Canoga Park, Ventura and various other parts in the Southland reported feeling the shaking.

No injuries or structural damages have been reported in connection with the earthquake.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Earthquakes
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us