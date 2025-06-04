Earthquakes

Preliminary magnitude-3.6 quake reported near Hemet

By Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

A preliminary magnitude-3.6 earthquake struck the San Jacinto Mountains in Riverside County, with shaking reported across the Coachella Valley.

The quake was recorded near Mountain Center, about 18 kilometers from Hemet.

Shaking was reported across the Coachella Valley, from Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs to Rancho Mirage and La Quinta.

No immediate damage was reported.

