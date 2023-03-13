Where President Biden Will Stop on His Southern California Visit

What to Know President Biden will visit San Diego and the Los Angeles area this week.

The president is scheduled to meet in San Diego Monday with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

On Tuesday, Biden will visit Monterey Park, the community east of LA where a gunman opened fire at a dance hall in January.

President Joe Biden is making his first trip of the year to Southern California this week.

Biden departed for the West Coast Monday morning after a speech at the White House on the pressing matter of the nation's banks. Biden said the nation’s financial systems are safe in an effort to project calm following the collapse of two banks that triggered fears of wider upheaval.

Here's where President Biden will visit once he arrives in Southern California

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

President Biden in San Diego

Biden's three-day California and Nevada swing will start in San Diego, where he will meet Monday with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The international leaders will talk about the Australia-United Kingdom-United States 18-month-old nuclear partnership known as AUKUS.

The partnership, announced in 2021, enabled Australia to access nuclear-powered submarines, which are stealthier and more capable than conventionally powered vessels, as a counterweight to China's military buildup.

Australia is buying up to five Virginia-class boats as part of AUKUS, according to two people familiar with the arrangement who spoke with the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to preview the plans. A future generation of submarines will be built in the U.K. and in Australia with U.S. technology and support.

The president was scheduled to arrive Monday morning at North Island Naval Air Station in San Diego. He was scheduled to deliver remarks around midday after meeting with other international leaders and leave San Diego Monday afternoon.

Biden will attend a reception for the Democratic National Committee Monday night in Rancho Santa Fe.

President Biden in Los Angeles

President Biden will visit the San Gabriel Valley community of Monterey Park on Tuesday to discuss efforts to reduce gun violence. Eleven people were killed Jan. 21 in the city east of Los Angeles when a shooter opened fire at a dance hall during a night of Lunar New Year celebrations.

The Monterey Park shooting was one of three mass shootings in January in California.

The shooter was later disarmed in a courageous act of heroism in the lobby of another dance hall. Brandon Tsay, who wrestled the gun away from the shooter, was a guest at President Biden's Feb. 7 State of the Union address and sat in the first lady's viewing box during the speech.

In his address, Biden renewed a call for a ban on military-style weapons.

Biden last visited the Los Angeles area in October.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.