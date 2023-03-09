President Biden to Visit Monterey Park in Next Week's Southern California Trip

President Joe Biden will make his first trip of the year to Southern California next week.

The President will be in San Diego Monday to meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The international leaders will talk about the Australia-United Kingdom-United States partnership known as AUKUS.

President Biden will visit the San Gabriel Valley community of Monterey Park on Tuesday to discuss efforts to reduce gun violence. Eleven people were killed Jan. 21 in the city east of Los Angeles when a shooter opened fire at a dance hall during a night of Lunar New Year celebrations.

The Monterey Park shooting was one of three mass shootings in January in California.

The shooter was later disarmed in a courageous act of heroism in the lobby of another dance hall. Brandon Tsay, who wrestled the gun away from the shooter, was a guest at President Biden's Feb. 7 State of the Union address and sat in the first lady's viewing box during the speech.

In his address, Biden renewed a call for a ban on military-style weapons.

Biden last visited the Los Angeles area in October.