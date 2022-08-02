President Biden, Vice President Harris Endorse Karen Bass for LA Mayor

The race for Los Angeles's next mayor is inching closer, and Rep. Karen Bass is picking up more big-name endorsements along the way.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have endorsed the U.S. representative for California's 37th district to become mayor of LA.

"We are endorsing Karen Bass for Los Angeles Mayor because we are eager to continue to partner with her on innovative strategies to reduce homelessness and increase public safety and prosperity," the president and vice president said in a statement.

"Karen Bass has our friendship, and she has earned our respect through her leadership in Congress on crime prevention strategies, effective and fair policing, and the welfare of children and families."

In a statement on Twitter, Bass thanked Biden and Harris for their support, calling it a "true honor."

It is a true honor to have the endorsement of President Biden and Vice President Harris -- two leaders that I respect and admire very much. 1/https://t.co/k5DT7Fj3dZ — Karen Bass (@KarenBassLA) August 2, 2022

Bass won the June primary by around 7 percentage points, sailing into the number one spot after an early lead from billionaire-businessman opponent Rick Caruso. Caruso, who ended in the number two spot in the primary, will face off against Bass in November's runoff election.

The White House endorsement came just five days after Hillary Clinton announced her support for Bass, calling the representative "a proven leader who will bring Angelenos together to solve problems while championing women’s rights and opportunities for young people."

Bass has also received endorsements from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and local Reps. Linda Sanchez, Jimmy Gomez, Lou Correa, Judy Chu, Ted Lieu, Mike Levin, Adam Schiff, Brad Sherman, Mark Takano, Raul Ruiz and Lucille Roybal-Allard.

She also received an endorsement from Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren and has broad labor support from local unions, along with the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor.

Caruso has been backed by former Mayor Richard Riordan, business groups including the Los Angeles County Business Federation, the Los Angeles Police Protective League and celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg, Wolfgang Puck, music mogul Clarence Avant and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.