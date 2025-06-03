President Trump threatens California with fines after CIF state meet

President Donald Trump again threatened California on Tuesday with possible fines and loss of federal education funds for allowing a transgender athlete from Jurupa Valley High School to compete in the CIF State Track and Field meet last week in Clovis.

Trump posted Tuesday on social media that Gov. Gavin Newsom “fully understands, large scale fines will be imposed” following the California Interscholastic Federation State meet and AB Hernandez's participation in three events.

Hernandez, a junior on the Jurupa Valley track and field team, won the girls’ triple jump and high jump and finished second in the long jump at the CIF State Championships Saturday, despite protests and calls for her to not be allowed to compete because she is transgender.

Under a rule change announced last week by the CIF, the state's governing body for high school sports, Kira Gant Hatcher from Saint Mary's College High School in Berkeley was allowed to stand with Hernandez at the spot for first-place finishers on the podium. Hatcher was second in the triple jump.

The new rule awards biological female athletes the place on the podium they would have earned if not for the presence of transgender athletes.

Saint Mary's College High School also received 10 points in the team scoring, just like Jurupa Valley High School.

Hernandez was among three high jumpers to clear 5 feet, 7 inches but was declared the winner because she cleared the height on her first attempt, while Jillene Wetteland, a senior at Long Beach Poly, and Lelani Laruelle, a junior at Monta Vista in Cupertino, both missed their first attempts, then cleared on their second.

Hernandez was second in the long jump behind Long Beach Wilson senior Loren Webster.

Hernandez's mother, Nereyda Hernandez told City News Service at the CIF Masters Meet at Moorpark High School on May 24 that her daughter's focus on sports helps her.

“As any other child, they need that support. They need that love. I hope she know I'm going to support her 110%. I'm going to be behind her all the way.''

Last Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it is opening an investigation to determine if a state law allowing transgender athletes to compete on female sports teams at California schools violates the federal Title IX civil rights law.

The department sent letters to state Attorney General Rob Bonta, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and the CIF informing them of the investigation.

According to the DOJ, the investigation specifically targets state Assembly Bill 1266, the 2013 legislation aimed at preventing discrimination against transgender students and ensuring their right to take part in school activities, including athletics.

It also targets a CIF bylaw “that permits, directs, instructs or requires California high schools to allow males to participate in girls' interscholastic athletics, thereby depriving girls and young women of equal athletic opportunities.”

Without using her name, the DOJ letter to the CIF specifically references Hernandez.

“Title IX exists to protect women and girls in education. It is perverse to allow males to compete against girls, invade their private spaces, and take their trophies,” Harmeet K. Dhillon, assistant attorney general for civil rights, said in a statement. “This division will aggressively defend women's hard-fought rights to equal educational opportunities.”