Presiding Judge Advises Public to Make Use of Remote Options Amid COVID Surge

Los Angeles Superior Court Presiding Judge Eric C. Taylor strongly encouraged the public and attorneys to rely on remote courtroom appearance technology and virtual service options at all Los Angeles County courthouses because of the winter COVID-19 surge.

Taylor encouraged those seeking services to schedule appointments and use the available online services. He asked that people who must come to courthouses not bring unnecessary companions.

Taylor reminded the public that anyone experiencing symptoms, who has been exposed to COVID-19 or tested positive for the virus should not enter any courthouses.

Taylor urged everyone not to eat or drink in courthouse hallways and asked attorneys and litigants not to meet and confer unnecessarily in hallways.

All persons -- regardless of vaccination status -- are required to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth while in a courthouse.