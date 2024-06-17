Residents in one Anaheim neighborhood are doubling down on displaying their pride after someone slashed the Pride flag of a same sex couple.

When Jake Nolan and his partner Jon Barrett found their Pride flag torn down and ripped Saturday morning, they weren’t sure what to make of it, then they checked their home cameras.

It was about 2 a.m. when two people passing by walked up to Nolan and Barrett’s Anaheim home. Within seconds, someone pulled down, apparently slashed the flag, yelled something hard to understand and walked away.

Nolan said the couple have lived in the home for six years, but this was their first time flying any type of flag.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

They shared news of what happened, and their neighbors responded with a show of support.

“I said I’m buying 10 flags I have them in the front. I’m putting them in a basket. Anyone that’s interested or who wants one, it’s here. Just come grab it," Elia Renteria, the couple's neighbor, said.

After Renteria and her husband placed the basket of flags outside their home, they say they only have three flags left to give out. Now, even more Pride flags are now flying in their neighborhood.

“The street looks beautiful to see all the flags coming out,” says Renteria.

Nolan and Barrett replaced their flag the day after it was torn down. Nolan says it’s not just about his family showing their own pride.

“It’s also for those going by. I want them to see it and have that support.”