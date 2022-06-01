June 1 is the start of Pride Month, which celebrates and honors LGBTQ activism, culture, and inclusion.

LA Pride will be hosting multiple events throughout the month and also throughout the city to celebrate.

The first event set to kick off all of the festivities is LGBTQ+ Night at Dodger Stadium on June 3, starting at 7:10 p.m.

The gameday package will include an exclusive commemorative Dodger LGBTQ+ game jersey. There will also be a pregame party featuring DJ Bowie, and post-game Friday Night Fireworks.

To buy tickets to the game use this link.

On June 11 at the LA State Historic Park, there will be the LA Pride in the Park, a festival-style event with artists like Syd, Anita, Chika, Michaela Jaé, and featuring headliner Christina Aguilera.

The event will run from 1:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. and include vendors, musical performances, and food and drinks. Use this link to purchase tickets.

The biggest event of the month will probably be the annual free LA Pride Parade hosted on Hollywood Blvd.

The first ever permitted Pride Parade in the world was first held in LA in 1970.

This year's theme for the parade is #LoveYourPride, and it will bring over 130 floats, marchers, and performers.

The LA Pride organization suggests that participants arrive early, use public transportation to get to the parade, and come ready to have a good time.

The 2022 Grand Marshals for the parade and official lineup have not been announced yet.

The Pride is Universal 2022 event at Universal Studios Hollywood will be on June 24 from 4:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

The event will feature tons of exciting attractions like an LA Pride Drag Show, exclusive after-hours party, and rides open just for Pride attendees.

Last year's event was sold out so make sure to get your tickets now using this link.

Community, joy, expression, acceptance, understanding, togetherness: The traditional tenets of Pride Month are powerful and enduring, and, most importantly, these values spring from a place of love.