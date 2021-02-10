Prince Charles, Camilla Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Shots

The heir to the throne disclosed last year he contracted the coronavirus last March, but said at the time his symptoms were mild

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The prince’s Clarence House office says the 72-year-old heir to the throne and his wife, Camilla, 73, received the inoculations as part of the government’s drive to offer a first dose of the vaccine to the most vulnerable people in the population, including everyone over 70, by Feb. 15.

Prince Charles disclosed last year he contracted the coronavirus last March, but said at the time his symptoms were mild.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Knott’s Berry Farm 4 hours ago

Knott's Berry Farm to Reopen For Taste of Boysenberry Festival

covid-19 vaccine 4 hours ago

Vaccine Rollout Confusion Leaves Thousands of Vaccines Unused at Dodger Stadium

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, received their shots last month.

Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us