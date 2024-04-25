Pro-Palestine protesters set up encampment at UCLA

Protesters set up an encampment on the UCLA campus Thursday morning in solidarity with other pro-Palestine demonstrations at universities across the U.S.

Hours prior to the establishment of the encampment in Westwood, its hometown rival USC had already faced a large group of demonstrators, some of whom were arrested after refusing to follow the LAPD’s order to disperse.

UCLA joined a growing number of universities where demonstrators camped out, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The map shows the locations of pro-Palestine demonstrations on college campus across the U.S.

This is a developing story.