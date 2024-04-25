Pro-Palestine protesters set up encampment at UCLA

Protesters set up an encampment on the UCLA campus Thursday morning in solidarity with other pro-Palestine demonstrations at universities across the U.S.
Hours prior to the establishment of the encampment in Westwood, its hometown rival USC had already faced a large group of demonstrators, some of whom were arrested after refusing to follow the LAPD’s order to disperse.
UCLA joined a growing number of universities where demonstrators camped out, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
This is a developing story.