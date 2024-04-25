UCLA

Pro-Palestine protesters set up encampment at UCLA

Organizers behind the demonstration urged activists to gather at Royce Quad until their "demands are met."

By Helen Jeong

Protesters set up an encampment on the UCLA campus Thursday morning in solidarity with other pro-Palestine demonstrations at universities across the U.S.

Hours prior to the establishment of the encampment in Westwood, its hometown rival USC had already faced a large group of demonstrators, some of whom were arrested after refusing to follow the LAPD’s order to disperse. 

UCLA joined a growing number of universities where demonstrators camped out, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. 

The map shows the locations of pro-Palestine demonstrations on college campus across the U.S.
This is a developing story. 

This article tagged under:

UCLAIsrael-Hamas War
