Pro-Palestinian encampment established outside LA City Hall

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service on Monday night that officers were monitoring the area.

By City News Service

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a tactical alert after a pro-Palestinian tent encampment was established in front of Los Angeles City Hall, the department said Monday.

About 20 tents began going up on the sidewalks outside the building at Main Street and First Street late Monday afternoon. 

At 9:25 p.m. Monday, the department's Central Division posted the following on X: “There is a non-permitted demonstration occurring in the Civic Center portion of DTLA. Please use caution in the area due to people in the Roadway.”

