Pro-Palestinian protest prompts CSULA to issue shelter-in-place order

A pro-Palestinian protest on the California State University Los Angeles campus has prompted the school to order a shelter-in-place Wednesday.

Demonstrators have taken over at least one floor of the Student Services Building (SSB) at CSULA, the university said. On its website, the university ordered those in the SSB to shelter in place and lock the doors. All other students and faculty on campus were urged to avoid the area.

Barricades were placed outside the protest and a group chained themselves to the main entrance. It is unclear how many protesters participated in the demonstration.

Several open umbrellas were held by protesters in an attempt to block the view of the building.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The protest follows demonstrations held at other universities nationwide. In Southern California, protesters made encampments at the University of Southern California, the University of California Los Angeles, Pomona College and other schools. They come as students call on their universities to cut financial and educational ties with Israel amid the ongoing war in Gaza.