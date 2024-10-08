UCLA

Pro-Palestinian protesters march on UCLA campus on Oct. 7 anniversary

Officers from the University of California Police Department were seen monitoring activities.

By Helen Jeong

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters were seen marching on the campus of UCLA Monday evening on the first anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas’ attack on Israel.

Demonstrators used drums and musical instruments to make noise while chanting,” Free Palenstine.”

Officers from the University of California Police Department were seen monitoring activities near the protesters, but no one was detained as the demonstration appeared peaceful as of Monday evening.

