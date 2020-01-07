crime

Probation Officer Falls Ill While Searching Probationer in Westminster

By City News Service

NBCLA

A probation officer fell ill while frisking a probationer Tuesday, prompting a hazardous materials alert at the agency's offices in Westminster.

The probation officer was searching the probationer and his items in the department's offices at 14180 Beach Blvd. about 2:45 p.m. when the officer fell ill, said Carrie Braun of the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

The probation officer was given Narcan, which is used to help anyone if they experiencing an overdose of a powerful narcotic like Fentanyl, Braun said. The probation officer was rushed to a hospital, but was expected to survive, Braun said.

The probationer was detained while a hazardous materials team was sent to the building to seek the source of what led to the officer's illness and decontaminate the facility, Braun said.

The building was evacuated before the search, Braun said. The building is next to the West Justice Center in Westminster, but it did not affect court hearings.

