Staff and probation officers working at Los Angeles County juvenile detention facilities will carry Naloxone under a motion approved Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors.

Naloxone, commonly referred to as Narcan, is a drug used to reverse the effects of opioids and used in preventing overdoses. In January 2023, the board approved a motion to make Narcan available at juvenile halls and camps

and called for staff to be trained on using the drug.

"Naloxone has the power to save lives by reversing the effects of opioids, including fentanyl, and it is fairly easy to administer as long as it is readily accessible," the motion reads.

Supervisors Janice Hahn and Lindsey Horvath championed the cause, calling for probation officers, substance use disorder treatment providers, Department of Mental Health providers, and credible messengers to carry Narcan on them.

Tuesday's motion cited a report by the Probation Oversight Commission which found that since October 2023, three doses of Naloxone were administered in two separate incidents at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall, the only pre-disposition juvenile hall in the county -- stressing the need for the increased access. During a random inspection by the POC, only five out of 12 probation officers were carrying Naloxone and the closest access to it was in a locked box or locked office.

"Substance use disorder providers in Los Padrinos are currently not allowed to carry Naloxone in the facility but have requested that the Probation epartment outline a process that would allow them to do so," according to the motion.

SUD providers are experts in addiction and overdose identification and treatment, making it essential that they carry Naloxone on them while working with incarcerated youth, according to the motion.

The board directed POC to regularly inspect juvenile detention facilities to ensure the implementation of the Naloxone access.