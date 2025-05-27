Process begins to restore gas to some Ranch Palos Verdes homes

The process begins to restore gas to some homes in Rancho Palos Verdes who have been without service for nearly a year due to the land movement in the area.

Residents in the Seaview neighborhood will be the first to see utility crews Tuesday morning. However, there is a process that needs to be done first.

The first residents to have their services restored will be those who live on Exultant, Admirable and Dauntless drives, according to a spokesperson from SoCalGas.

On Tuesday, utility crews are set to be marking lines for installation. Residents will be notified on Wednesday about the installation work that is set to begin Thursday.

Then in June, for the next couple of weeks, crews will begin going door to door, to find out who wants natural gas restored and prepare their homes. Homeowners will get advanced notice before crews knock on their door.

“We are grateful to these communities for their patience during what we know has been a difficult time,” said Maria Martinez, director of gas engineering for SoCalGas. “Given the sustained decreases in land movement, we look forward to the safe restoration of natural gas service for those who are ready to reconnect.”

Land in the Rancho Palos Verdes community has been slowly moving, with the greatest movement seen last year, which is what prompted the gas shut off.

According to SoCalGas, the accelerating land movement began significantly impacting utility infrastructure and homes located in communities in Rancho Palos Verdes and the City of Rolling Hills, requiring them to shut off natural gas service to several homes to promote public safety.

A spokesperson for SoCalGas said that a decrease in land movement is what is allowing them to restore service.

The community on the Portuguese Bend is still experiencing significant land movement, making it unsafe for SoCalGas to restore gas.

The construction and restoration of natural gas to the Seaview community is expected to take four to five weeks, according to SoCalGas.

Seaview homes along Palos Verdes Drive South will be evaluated for restoration afterward.