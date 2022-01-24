Program To Compensate LA Students Tutoring Younger Family Members Begins

A city-financed program to provide compensation and training for young Los Angeles residents who tutor their siblings or other school-aged relatives living with them began Monday.

The Student 2 Student Success program will prioritize tutoring for students who have struggled academically due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have had low grades, inconsistent attendance and missing or incomplete assignments during the 2020-21 school year.

“The pandemic has been especially hard on young Angelenos, who faced so many disruptions to their lives and schooling,'' said Mayor Eric Garcetti.

“With Student 2 Student Success, we're making sure younger students get the extra support they need, and providing our tutors with a chance to explore a future career in education or child care.''

Eligible family members can receive compensation for 100 hours of tutoring and 20 hours of job skills training. The tutors must be low-income high school students under 25 years old who live in Los Angeles and have valid authorization to work in the U.S.

They also must be enrolled in a Los Angeles Unified School District Title I school, either traditional high school or alternative high school, including continuation school or an opportunity school for older students.

Virtual information sessions on how to apply for the program will be held on Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at bit.ly/3FS6sRC.