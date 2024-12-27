Progress made on San Pedro waterfront revitalization project

Big progress has been made on the refresh of the San Pedro water front as one of its iconic restaurants has inked a long term deal.

The famed San Pedro Fish Market, which has been around for decades, has signed a near 50 year lease.

It will be next to what developers call “the largest ferris wheel in California” as phase one is completed.

Like a gleaming industrial cathedral on the water, the completed buildings of the first phase of the San Pedro waterfront redo called “West Harbor” beckons of new beginnings.

Eric Johnson with the West Harbor Project showed NBC4 the 30-foot high interiors, glass, steel and concrete that make up the 350,000 square foot project that brings the water closer to the people.

The LA harbor, which is spending $1 billion on the port, created the new one mile long promenade that separates the complex from the water.

Inside the complex, Phase 1 buildings will house retail and restaurants.

Real estate and potential vendors got a first sneak peek as the drywall was finished.

Phase 2 promises a recreation, a 50,000 square foot pickleball court the largest Ferris Wheel in the state, 175 feet tall, dwarfing Santa Monica’s and also an outdoor park.

It iss expected to be next to the San Pedro Fish Market which just signed a 49 year lease for a restaurant that can seat 3,000 people.

Additional phases could include 6,200 seat amphitheater at the end of the water.

The project hoping to being new life and new interest back to the city on the bay.

We could start seeing businesses move into Phase 1 early next year, Phase 2 should be completed in late summer.