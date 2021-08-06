Prominent Bank Executive Killed in Her Reseda Home

A well-known respected bank executive was found dead in her Reseda home Thursday and LAPD is asking for the public's help locating the person responsible for the homicide.

Updated Article: Man Arrested in Reseda Murder

LAPD officers responded to the 19300 block of Covello Street at about 7 a.m. on Thursday after family members of 48-year-old Michelle Avan became concerned when they couldn't contact her.

Authorities say a family member discovered the mother of two, and recent grandmother, unconscious and called police and paramedics.

Avan died at the scene. Homicide detectives say the victim appeared to have "suffered trauma to her face."

A description of the suspect was not immediately known. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call LAPD's Valley Bureau Homicide at 818-374-9550 or 877-527-3247 during non-business hours. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.