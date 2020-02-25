Los Angeles

Prominent Los Angeles Chef Struck By Vehicle on Pico Boulevard

By City News Service

A prominent Los Angeles chef and restaurant owner was struck by a vehicle and hospitalized, but is expected to make a full recovery, his restaurant's director of operations said Tuesday.

Walter Manzke, who owns the Hancock Park restaurant Republique was struck by a car on Feb. 19 near his soon-to-be-opened restaurant Bicyclette in the 9500 block of Pico Boulevard, near Beverly Drive, according to Melissa Koujakian, Republique's director of operations. The driver stayed at the scene.

Manzke broke multiple bones and required surgery, Koujakian said. He remained hospitalized Tuesday evening but is expected to be released soon and fully recover.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles Lakers 40 mins ago

LeBron’s 40 Bests Zion, Sends Lakers Past Pelicans 118-109

LA Angels 2 hours ago

Anthony Rendon Goes 2 for 2 in Angels’ Spring Training Debut

Manzke and his wife Margarita expect to open their new restaurant, Bicyclette, on track this spring, according to Koujakian.

Information about the accident was not immediately available from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us