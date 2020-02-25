Prominent Los Angeles Chef Struck By Vehicle on Pico Boulevard

A prominent Los Angeles chef and restaurant owner was struck by a vehicle and hospitalized, but is expected to make a full recovery, his restaurant's director of operations said Tuesday.

Walter Manzke, who owns the Hancock Park restaurant Republique was struck by a car on Feb. 19 near his soon-to-be-opened restaurant Bicyclette in the 9500 block of Pico Boulevard, near Beverly Drive, according to Melissa Koujakian, Republique's director of operations. The driver stayed at the scene.

Manzke broke multiple bones and required surgery, Koujakian said. He remained hospitalized Tuesday evening but is expected to be released soon and fully recover.

Manzke and his wife Margarita expect to open their new restaurant, Bicyclette, on track this spring, according to Koujakian.

Information about the accident was not immediately available from the Los Angeles Police Department.