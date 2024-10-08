This November, California voters will decide whether to approve propositions 2 and 4.

If approved, voters would allow the state government to borrow billions of dollars for the purpose of improving the infrastructure of public schools and protecting the environment.

Props 2 and 4 are two of 10 statewide ballot propositions that will be left up to voters in the Nov. 5 election. Here's what to know about each one:

Here’s what Prop 2 would do if passed:

Would authorize the state government to borrow $10 billion for repairs, upgrades and new construction of K-12 public schools, community colleges and trade schools $8.5 billion directed towards K-12 schools $1.5 billion directed towards upper education

Funding would be prioritized for improvements regarding health and safety of students and staff alike, and classroom upgrades.

Who’s supporting Prop 2?

Supporters say schools across the state are often outdated and in need of basic repairs and upgrades or sometimes just outright unsafe. They also argue it’s one way to retain and attract teachers during a time where school staffing is short nationwide.

California Teachers Association

California School Nurses Organization

Community College League of California

CalChamber

League of Women’s Voters

Who’s opposing Prop 2?

Those opposing the proposition argue bond obligations will cost the state close to $18 billion with interest, making it uneconomical.

Passing the proposition would increase state costs by $500 million per year for 35 years, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office.

Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association

Reform California

Press-Telegram

Here’s what Prop 4 would do if passed:

Prop 4 would authorize California to borrow $10 billion in bonds for water conversation and wildfire prevention. Funds could also be used to protect communities and their associated lands.

$3.8 billion towards drought, flood, and water supply concerns

$1.5 billion towards wildfire prevention

$1.2 billion towards sea-level rise prevention

$1.2 billion towards land conversation

$850 million towards energy infrastructure

$700 million towards community parks

$450 million towards extreme heat resources

$300 million to help farmers mitigate climate change

Who’s supporting Prop 4?

Supporters say the proactive approach to conserve and protect California resources will pay itself back as wildfires, droughts and pollution concerns become increasingly prevalent.

Clean Water Action

CALFIRE Firefighters

National Wildlife Federation

The Nature Conservancy

Who’s opposing Prop 4?

Similar to Prop 2, those opposing the argue bond obligations will cost the state far more than it’s worth and that natural disasters (and their prevention) should be budgeted for, not paid with bonds. Opposing analysts say the bonds will cost taxpayers $2 for every $1 spent.

Passing the proposition would increase state costs by $400 million per year for 40 years according to the nonpartisan Legislative Analysts’ Office