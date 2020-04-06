Property Taxes Still Due Friday, OC Treasurer Offers Reminder

Orange County Treasurer-Tax Collector Shari Freidenrich Monday announced she cannot do anything to delay property taxes, which are due on Friday, but residents may apply for relief from late-payment fines if they can demonstrate their income was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I understand and sympathize with the financial impacts that COVID-19 may have had on our taxpayers," Freidenrich said. "I also understand that the upcoming property tax payment may be one of the largest single expenditures that taxpayers make each year."

If a taxpayer can show economic hardship because of the coronavirus and cannot pay their bill on time then as soon as they are able to meet their obligation they can request a ``penalty cancellation,'' her office said.

All requests for relief will be considered on a "case-by-case basis," her office reported.

The county has created a website to help taxpayers apply for financial support with loans, COVID19info.ocgov.com.