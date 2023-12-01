Prosecutors say woman accused of killing Michael Latt had stalked his friend

A 36-year-old woman was charged with murder in the shooting death of social justice humanitarian Michael Latt at his home in Los Angeles' Mid-Wilshire neighborhood.

When District Attorney George Gascon announced the murder charge, he said the suspect, Jameela Michl, allegedly killed him “after she targeted him for being friends with a woman she had been stalking.”

New details suggest his murder may have ties to the film “A Thousand And One” directed by his friend A.V. Rockwell. Court records show that Rockwell got a restraining order on Michl, who was reportedly stalking the director and was an extra on her film.

When Rockwell didn't engage in a personal relationship with Michl, she threatened to kill herself.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"My Glock is loaded as I write this," wrote Michl in a letter back in April.

In January, Latt posted a picture with Rockwell on Instagram, congratulating her after the movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

In addition to his work toward social justice, Latt also worked in entertainment.

Latt was a film marketing consultant who worked on social justice campaigns through his deep ties to Hollywood. He founded Lead With Love, working on campaigns with the likes of filmmaker Ryan Coogler and musician-actor Common, according to his website.

Friends remember the 33-year-old as an impactful social justice advocate.

"He always leveraged whatever he had to uplift the voices of women, of people of color," said Ashlee Preston, a friend of Latt. "There was not a single community or movement that Michael's love, care, compassion, and solidarity didn't touch"

Michl is charged with one count of murder and one count of first-degree residential burglary with person present. If convicted as charged, Michl will face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Arraignment for Michl was continued until Dec. 15, 2023, and prosecutors are recommending Michl be held on a $3 million bail.