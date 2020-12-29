Prosecutors to Ask Court to Stop Some of New District Attorney's Reform Directives

The union that represents most prosecutors who work at the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office plans to ask a judge to issue a temporary restraining order Wednesday that would block newly-elected DA George Gascon from implementing a number of reform policies that the association claims are unethical or even illegal for prosecutors to carry out.

The Association of Deputy District Attorneys for Los Angeles County said in a letter delivered to County officials, including Gascon, a number of the DA's reform-oriented directives, including those barring prosecutors from seeking sentencing enhancements for prior convictions under Three Strikes, and blanket orders to dismiss other elements from pending cases, conflict with both the DA's Office's and individual prosecutors' obligations under California law.

A temporary restraining order is needed, the Association said in the letter, because portions of Gascon's directives require deputy district attorneys to, "…violate the law, violate their oaths, …and violate their ethical duties as officers of the court," wrote Eric M. George, an attorney for the Association.

Gascon's spokesman acknowledged the union action but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Almost simultaneously an unsolicited statement was sent to reporters by the UC Berkeley Law School's Three Strikes Project that said, "We are confident this attempt to obstruct the will of the voters will be struck down."

The deputy DA's union had not yet filed a complaint or petition in court Tuesday afternoon, and a spokesperson for the Association said it did not have a statement or comment on the action.