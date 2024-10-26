Protest held outside councilmember candidate's home over comments about police

A group of demonstrators held a protest Saturday outside Los Angeles councilmember candidate Ysabel Jurado’s home following her disparaging comments about police.

Holding signs calling for Jurado to respect police and accusing her of being bad for public safety, a group of about two dozen protesters demanded she apologize for her comments. The demonstrators’ frustration stems from a remark Jurado made during a meet and greet event with students from Cal State LA.

In a recording, a student asks the political hopeful for her thoughts on the police, to which she responds with, “What’s that rapper’s? F--- the police, that’s how I see them.”

Earlier this week, Jurado issued a statement saying she quoted a lyric that has “been part of a larger conversation on systemic injustice and police accountability for decades,” she said, referencing an NWA song. “But it was just a lyric — and I’m proud to be accessible to young people and students, listening to their concerns and treating them like the future leaders they are. That’s something my opponent has failed to do.”

Responding to Jurado’s remark, LAPD Chief Dominic Choi called her words disappointing and said her statement “diminishes the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the LAPD.”

Jurado is looking to unseat incumbent councilmember Kevin De Leon, who was embroiled in his own scandal in 2022 that led to efforts for a recall against him.

NBC4 has reached out to Jurado's office regarding Saturday's protest.