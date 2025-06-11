Los Angeles authorities announced criminal charges against five people, including those who allegedly assaulted officers with fireworks or motorcycles, as LA County’s top prosecutor warned dozens of additional charges will be filed.

LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman warned his office will aggressively go after those who injure law enforcement officials during protests and criminals who loot and vandalize local businesses.

“Let me provide some bad news for you,” Hochman sent a message to protesters who were involved in violent, illegal activity. “There’s a tremendous amount of video out there through social media and otherwise. We will know how you are.”

Among the charged is Juan Rodriguez, who is accused of bringing commercial-grade fireworks to a protest site, passing them out to other protesters and throwing them at LAPD officers in the area of First and Los Angeles Streets on Sunday, June 8.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell had confirmed earlier this week that an officer was injured from the exploding fireworks.

“I’ve watched Molotov cocktails and fireworks, shot mortars being launched out of tubes at our officers,” McDonnell said.” Let’s not forget our officers face uncertain and often dangerous situations every day. And their risk to their lives has been even grader in these last few days.”

In another case, two motorcyclists, Randy Paul Ruiz and Georgina Ravalero, were also charged with assault upon a police officer after they allegedly drove their motorcycle into a line of officers at a skirmish line on Temple and Alameda streets on Sunday.

One officer was injured, while several others were knocked down, Hochman said.

As the city and county begin to scrub away graffiti with expletives targeting ICE and police, a man and a woman were charged for vandalizing the Hall of Justice.

“He was literally standing there with a paint roller, a very long stick, and writing graffiti over an area measuring about 18 feet by 12,” LA County Sheriff Robert Luna described the vandalism suspect. “The suspect was using beige paint, and the content of the graffiti included profanity directed at a federal agency.”

Hochman acknowledged that U.S. Attorney’s office also announced separate, federal charges against violent protesters, adding that his office was not involved or alerted ahead of time.

“The district attorney's office equally will fiercely protect people's rights to peacefully assemble and peacefully engage in First Amendment protected speech,” Hochman explained. “However, when that speech crosses over from protected speech into illegal conduct, the people who engage in that illegal conduct will be prosecuted.”