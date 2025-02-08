Protesters against Trump administration's immigration crackdown march in downtown LA

A demonstration at Los Angeles City Hall has shut down a portion of Spring Street in downtown on Saturday, police said.

Protesters in opposition to the Trump administration’s deportations and stance on immigration have flocked to downtown LA for a second weekend in a row.

Demonstrators were seen marching while carrying banners and signs calling for an end to President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration. Protesters were also seen waving flags as they marched in downtown.

Saturday's demonstration follows back-to-back protests from last weekend and Monday that were part of a larger initiative dubbed a "Day Without Immigrants." On Sunday, thousands of protesters descended upon downtown Los Angeles and temporarily blocked the 101 Freeway. On Monday, what began as a peaceful protest at times became tense after bottles and rocks were seen being thrown at police officers.

On Friday, a 17-year-old was hospitalized following a stabbing at a protest at Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles.