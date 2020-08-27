protests

Protesters and Police Clash in DTLA, as Protests Over Police Shootings Continue

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Protests in downtown Los Angeles against police brutality turned violent late Wednesday night as demonstrators and officers clashed in the Third Street tunnel and an unknown number of arrests were made.

Officers set up skirmish lines at both sides of the tunnel and corralled protesters, who began fighting with police in riot gear for a brief period before pulling back around 11:10 p.m.

Prior to the tunnel clashes, some protesters dressed in all black vandalized the U.S. Bank Tower, located at 633 W. Fifth St., spraying graffiti on the building's glass doors.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

UCLA 1 hour ago

UCLA Sues Under Armour, Seeking in Excess of $200 Million

Orange County 1 hour ago

OC Sheriff's Sergeant Accidentally Shoots Employee at John Wayne Airport

As protesters moved away from the area and through the Third Street tunnel, Los Angeles police officers could be seen moving in and blocking both sides of the tunnel, holding the group in the tunnel.

Earlier, about 300 people protested outside the Hall of Justice, near Second and Temple streets around 6 p.m., then marched around City Hall and Los Angeles Police Department headquarters after 10 p.m., many shouting anti-police slogans.

Los Angeles police officers, some in riot gear, stood watch behind metal barriers outside police headquarters.

The protests, which have taken place for three consecutive nights, were focused on the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the shooting deaths of two protesters and the wounding of another during demonstrations in that city.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

protestsDowntown LAJacob Blake
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Education News & Resources Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us