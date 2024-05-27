Protesters block 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles

A group of protesters temporarily blocked the 101 Freeway in downtown LA near the Spring Street exit Monday afternoon.

The demonstrators had initially gathered on surface streets near City Hall, but about two dozens of them moved over to the freeway overpass with some crossing the offramps on foot.

They appeared to be expressing their opposition to the Israel-Hamas war as they waved the Palestinian flags.

The protesters shortly left the Freeway area and headed back to City Hall at around 5:15 p.m.