Protesters Briefly Block 405 Freeway at Wilshire

Protesters briefly blocked northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway at Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles Monday afternoon.
Cars could be seen backed up behind the protest, with some taking the shoulder of the freeway to pass them.
California Highway Patrol officers could be seen blocking the protesters from on-coming traffic.
After a short time, protesters exited the freeway and continued toward Westwood.
