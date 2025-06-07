Los Angeles

Protesters clash with federal agents at Chinatown parking lot

Homeland Security vehicles were spotted stationed at the parking lot on Hill Street.

By Missael Soto

Dozens of protesters gathered in Chinatown Friday after federal agents were spotted stationed at a parking lot.

Newschopper4 was over the scene on Hill Street as the crowd confronted federal agents from the FBI and HSI.

It's unclear what the federal agents were doing in Chinatown.

HSI vehicles and unmarked cars were seen parked at the location. The crowd was preventing some of the vehicles from entering the parking lot.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

