Protesters clash with federal agents at Chinatown parking lot

Dozens of protesters gathered in Chinatown Friday after federal agents were spotted stationed at a parking lot.

Newschopper4 was over the scene on Hill Street as the crowd confronted federal agents from the FBI and HSI.

It's unclear what the federal agents were doing in Chinatown.

HSI vehicles and unmarked cars were seen parked at the location. The crowd was preventing some of the vehicles from entering the parking lot.

This is a developing story, check back for details.