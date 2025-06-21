Protesters emerge after federal agents raid car wash in city of Bell

Dozens were out protesting in the city of Bell Friday following an ICE raid at a car wash that ended with multiple people being detained.

Federal agents arrived at Jack's Car Wash on Atlantic Avenue around 2:30 p.m., where they detained at least two individuals, both of whom appear to be employees of the business.

Another man was also detained for impeding agents, according to his brother.

Surveillance video captured nearly a dozen masked agents entering the business while workers were in the middle of cleaning vehicles. Four of the agents are seen tackling an individual to the ground before handcuffing him and then taking him away.

In Maywood, about 2 miles away from Jack's Car Wash, federal agents crashed another car wash business, taking at least one person into custody. A group of demonstrators gathered outside Xpress Wash to protest the arrest.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Border Patrol vehicles were damaged during the operations in Bell and Maywood. Local law enforcement also responded to the incidents, according to DHS.