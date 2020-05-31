Protesters in Santa Ana Threw Fireworks at Police During Smaller Demonstration

About 250 to 300 people in Santa Ana protested the in-custody death of George Floyd, with some throwing fireworks at police officers, authorities said Sunday morning..

The first of two protests involving 150 to 200 people began at 8 p.m. at McFadden Avenue and Bristol Street, said Santa Ana police Corporal Anthony Bertagna.

Protesters threw fireworks at officers, looted two to three stores and set “a couple of small fires,” Bertagna said.

Santa Ana officers, aided by Orange County sheriff's deputies and officers from departments around the county, were able to divide the crowd into smaller, more manageable groups, he said.

Several cities also set curfews as protesters refused to disband and started to turn violent. Jonathan Gonzalez reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. May 31, 2020.

A second group of about 100 went to Santa Ana Police Headquarters but were met by officers and turned away.

“Several arrests” were made, Bertagna said. Exact numbers will be available later in the day.

A sheriff's deputy was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, Bertagna said.

The protest was one of many across Southern California, but was relatively small compared to Los Angeles, which saw widespread looting and several fires, including a number of police SUVs and squad cars that were torched.

Curfews were implemented in several cities, and the National Guard was called in to Los Angeles to help quell the violence.