Protesters Rally Against On-Campus Planned Parenthood at a Norwalk High School

Plans to open a Planned Parenthood clinic at John Glenn High School in Norwalk have been put on hold following protests.

Dozens of people showed up at Monday night’s Norwalk-La Mirada School Board meeting to protest a district plan to consider opening a Planned Parenthood Clinic at the school.

The protesters were among more than 100 people who showed up at the meeting where the board had been scheduled to vote on whether to allow the clinic to be set up on campus.

A small group of counter-protesters demonstrated across the street with the two sides disagreeing over whether a high school is an appropriate place for such a clinic.

The district’s proposed contract with Planned Parenthood was made public on the school district’s website. It lists a number of services that would be available at the clinic, including:

Physical examinations relevant to the reproductive health system, diagnosis and treatment of illness, including sexually transmitted diseases, prescribing contraceptives and antibiotics, and insertion of non-surgical contraceptives including IUDs.

The clinic would not perform abortions, but could refer students to other health centers.

The contract notes that under California law, minors have the right to consent to reproductive health services without parental consent or notification, but students would be encouraged to involve their families in their decisions.

Due to the protest, the school district issued a statement saying the school board decided to postpone the vote on the clinic, and would have no further comment.

NBCLA's calls to Planned Parenthood for comment went unanswered.