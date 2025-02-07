Protesters rally outside Children's Hospital LA over new transgender treatment plan

Dozens of demonstrators protested in front of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Thursday evening after the hospital paused gender affirming care for people under the age of 19.

CHLA paused hormone therapies for all young patients after President Trump signed an executive order threatening to pull funding from healthcare providers who offer this care.

Current patients already receiving treatment will continue with their care, the hospital said in a statement.

Protesters Thursday, however, said pausing this care for transgender youth is unethical and dangerous.

“Gender affirming care is life saving care we know that trans youth are at increased risk for mental health disorders like depression anxiety,” said Dr. Nagle, a resident at a nearby hospital.

A recent peer reviewed study by The Trevor Project found states that passed anti transgender laws aimed at minors saw an increase in suicide attempts by transgender and gender non-conforming teenagers by 7-72%.

“To be a doctor is to want to save lives and we know that providing hormone therapy when it is appropriate and when we have assessed the patient can absolutely save their life,” Dr. Nagle said.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta messaged CHLA on Wednesday, informing the hospital it could be in violation of state law by withholding care to transgender patients.

“California supports the rights of transgender youth to live their lives as their authentic selves,” said Attorney General Bonta. “We will not let the President turn back the clock or deter us from upholding California values. I understand that the President’s executive order on gender affirming care has created some confusion. Let me be clear: California law has not changed, and hospitals and clinics have a legal obligation to provide equal access to healthcare services.”