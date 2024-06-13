Protestors damage building at CSULA, classes will be remote Thursday

A group of pro-Palestine protesters who occupied at least one floor of the Student Services Building at Cal State Los Angeles overnight abandoned the barricaded building Thursday, leaving behind a trail of debris and damage in their wake.

An unknown number of people were seen moving inside the building and several others chained themselves outside the main entrance on Wednesday, and on Thursday morning a small group remained on campus.

The damage included overturned vending machines, broken furniture and windows and a large amount of trash strewn in front of and around the Student Services Building.

The building's first-floor windows were sprayed with pro-Palestinian graffiti.



It was unclear how many people were involved in the protest. The group also erected barricades in the plaza outside the building entrance. There was no immediate sign of any escalating police presence.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The university sent out an alert to students and staff urging anyone in the building to shelter in place and lock doors, while others were told to avoid the area and leave campus.

On social media, the protesters said university President Berenecea Johnson Eanes “continues to dance around and repress our divestment demands,'' referencing calls for the university to halt any funding or financial support of businesses tied to Israel.

“We've been waiting for a response to our demands for 18 days,'' according to the group. “There is no more time to spare while families are being massacred by U.S. Imperialism with each minute that passes.''

Eanes' office is located in the Student Services Building, but it was unclear if she was in her office when the occupation began.

The university announced classes will meet remotely Thursday due to the demonstrations.