San Clemente

Protests Erupt in San Clemente After Deputies Shoot, Kill Man Outside Hotel

By City News Service

NBCLA

A protest of a deputy-involved fatal shooting in San Clemente turned unruly Thursday morning when activists tried to take over a street near the place where the killing occurred.

It was not immediately disclosed whether anyone was arrested at the protest, which started around 10 a.m. Thursday in front of the Hotel Miramar, at El Camino Real and Avenida San Gabriel. Deputies fatally shot Kurt Andras Reinhold, 42, in that area about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, said Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Dennis Breckner.

The incident is believed to have started when deputies confronted the man for jaywalking. Darsha Philips reported on NBC4 News on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

Reinhold's last known address was Los Angeles. He may have been transient, but investigators were working to determine that.

Orange County Sheriff's Department 22 hours ago

Man Shot and Killed by Sheriff’s Deputy After Confrontation in San Clemente Street

Pasadena 15 hours ago

Man Arrested for Driving Truck Into Peaceful Protesters in Pasadena Accused of Gun Crime

Two deputies assigned to the department's homeless outreach team were in the area when something prompted them to contact Reinhold outside the hotel, Breckner said.

A deputy shot and killed a man out a boutique Hotel Miramar, but it wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting. Vikki Vargas reports Sept. 23, 2020.

Investigators have not said what prompted the deputies to contact him, said the department's Carrie Braun.

Shortly after deputies approached Reinhold, a physical altercation and shooting ensued, Breckner said. Surveillance video from a nearby business shows Reinhold attempting to grab a weapon from one of the deputies, the sergeant alleged.

The deputies tried to revive him, but Reinhold died at the scene, Breckner said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

San ClementeOrange County Sheriff's Department
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us