Protests for Social Justice Continue Across the Southland

Other events are being held to demonstrate generally against racism, for “justice and change,” and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.    

By City News Service

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 03: A protester holds a sign outside City Hall reading ‘Enough’ during a peaceful demonstration over George Floyd’s death on June 3, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. California Governor Gavin Newsom deployed National Guard troops to Los Angeles County following unrest which occurred amid some demonstrations. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody for Floyd’s death and is now charged with second-degree murder while three other former officers have also been charged. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

A handful of demonstrations are scheduled in the Southland on Saturday, some of them in support of the two-month long protest movement in Portland, Oregon, that has drawn intervention from federal authorities. 

Two such demonstrations will be held in front of City Hall in downtown Los Angeles, at 4 p.m. by the group Refuse Fascism and at 4:30 p.m. by Youth Liberation Front.

A march was scheduled to begin at Hollywood Boulevard and Ivar Avenue in Hollywood at 9:45 a.m., with a BLM protest also scheduled for 11 a.m. at Culver and Centinela boulevards in Culver City. 

A Southeast Los Angeles “Community Teach-In” about events in Portland is being held at Hollydale Regional Park in South Gate at noon. 

In Long Beach, bicyclists will “Pedal 4 Peace” at 1 p.m. from Long Beach City Hall to Bluff Park.

Back in Los Angeles, a protest and town hall in solidarity with protesters in Portland is set for Los Angeles High School Memorial Park at 2 p.m., while the Party for Socialism and Liberation will stage a car caravan scheduled to depart from Venice Boulevard and S. Western Avenue at 4 p.m. 

At 6 p.m. in Sunland-Tujunga, a caravan and memorial for Black lives will be held from Ralphs Plaza to H oward Finn Park.

And in Orange County, protesters will march against the Anaheim Police Department at 3 p.m. at La Palma Park. 

