Protests for Social Justice Continue Across the Southland

A handful of demonstrations are scheduled in the Southland on Saturday, some of them in support of the two-month long protest movement in Portland, Oregon, that has drawn intervention from federal authorities.
Two such demonstrations will be held in front of City Hall in downtown Los Angeles, at 4 p.m. by the group Refuse Fascism and at 4:30 p.m. by Youth Liberation Front.
Other events are being held to demonstrate generally against racism, for “justice and change,” and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
A march was scheduled to begin at Hollywood Boulevard and Ivar Avenue in Hollywood at 9:45 a.m., with a BLM protest also scheduled for 11 a.m. at Culver and Centinela boulevards in Culver City.
A Southeast Los Angeles “Community Teach-In” about events in Portland is being held at Hollydale Regional Park in South Gate at noon.
In Long Beach, bicyclists will “Pedal 4 Peace” at 1 p.m. from Long Beach City Hall to Bluff Park.
Back in Los Angeles, a protest and town hall in solidarity with protesters in Portland is set for Los Angeles High School Memorial Park at 2 p.m., while the Party for Socialism and Liberation will stage a car caravan scheduled to depart from Venice Boulevard and S. Western Avenue at 4 p.m.
At 6 p.m. in Sunland-Tujunga, a caravan and memorial for Black lives will be held from Ralphs Plaza to H oward Finn Park.
And in Orange County, protesters will march against the Anaheim Police Department at 3 p.m. at La Palma Park.