Live Updates: Dozens of Protests Planned for Saturday

More than two dozen protests are scheduled for Saturday in Southern California with a goal to end racial injustice.

Events are scheduled to begin as early as 8 a.m. with a protest at Los Angeles City Hall and continue into the evening with marches and a candlelight service. Protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who was pinned to the ground under knee of a police officer in Minneapolis, are scheduled Saturday in cities across the U.S.

8 a.m.

Los Angeles City Hall will the site of a morning protest.

9 a.m.

A march from University High School, 4771 Campus Drive, in Irvine to Northwood High School, 4515 Portola Parkway.

A paddle out at the Huntington Beach Pier.

10 a.m.

The USC Black Alumni Association will march in support of Black Lives Matter. The march begins at Jefferson Boulevard and McClintock Avenue, near the USC Village. Participants must wear a mask and be prepared to socially distance.

A youth protest in support of Black Lives Matter is scheduled at 4946 Balboa Boulevard, near Moorpark Street, in Encino.

NAACP and members of Los Angeles Police Department's Harbor Division will march from the police station, 2175 John S. Gibson Blvd., in San Pedro to Councilman Joe Busciano's office at 638 S. Beacon St.

10 a.m.

A protest at King Hall at Cal State LA.

Protest scheduled at Commonwealth and Highland avenues, near the Fullerton Community Center.

Rally outside the Placentia Police Department at 401 E. Chapman Ave.

11 a.m.

Protesters will march from Porter Ranch Drive and Rinaldi Street to Harvest Street near Van Norman Park.

A peaceful protest against police violence in front of the LAPD's West Valley station, located at 19020 Vanowen Street.

A march and demonstration for George Floyd begins at Bonita and Carson streets in Carson and will proceed to the steps of City Hall. Attendees are asked to wear a mask;

Noon

Black Lives Matter will hold a protest at Figueroa Street and Pacific Coast Highway in Wilmington.

A protest against police brutality and racial injustice on the steps of Pasadena City Hall, 100 Garfield Ave.

A demonstration of solidarity with Black Lives Matter is scheduled at Liberty Park, 3700 Wilshire Blvd., in Koreatown.

A protest in Hollywood near Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street.

A protest outside ICM Partners Building, 10250 Constellation Ave., in Century City.

A Justice for Breonna Taylor rally at Pan Pacific Park, 7600 Beverly Blvd.

Bicyclists will participate in a Ride for Justice for George Floyd in Leimert Park. A a specific location was not announced

1 p.m.

Black Lives Matter will protest at 3331 Torrance Blvd., near Torrance City Hall.

A Black Lives Matter rally and march begins at the San Gabriel Library, 500 S. Del Mar Ave., and will continue through the city of San Gabriel.

2 p.m.

Black Lives Matter will protest at Artesia and Crenshaw boulevards in Torrance.

The ICNA Council for Social Justice will hold a rally outside the Federal Building, 11000 Wilshire Blvd., in West Los Angeles.

Protesters will march from Newport Beach High School, 600 Irvine Ave. to Back Bay.

A rally is planned for Chaparral Park, 1770 W. Broadway, in Anaheim.

3:30 p.m.

March in Costa Mesa will begin at Schiffer Park, on Bear Street, south of the San Diego (405) Freeway.

4 p.m.

We Need a Change protest is scheduled at Lancaster City Hall, 44933 Fern Ave.

Rally at Westminster Park, 14402 Magnolia St.

Rrally at El Toro and Trabuco roads.