Free public Art Passport offered at select LA libraries. See where

The Los Angeles County Library is encouraging Angelenos to explore public art through the Art Passport program in celebration of ‘Art Month’.

For the next month, 22 public LA County libraries featuring artworks from LA County’s Civic Art Collection will hand out stamps for visiting each of the locations.

Locations include:

A C Bilbrew Library

Acton Agua Dulce Library

Agoura Hills Library

Artesia Library

Baldwin Park Library

Carson Library

East Los Angeles Library

Florence Library

La Crescenta Library

La Verne Library

Los Nietos Library

Malibu Library

Manhattan Beach Library

Masao W. Satow Library

Montebello Library

Norwalk Library

Pico Riviera Library

Rowland Heights Library

South Whittier Library

Topanga Library

View Park Bebe Moore Campbell Library

Residents can pick up a free Civic Art Passport at any LA County Library location. Residents who collect all 22 stamps will receive an exclusive Arts Month gift bag.

"The LA County Civic Art Collection belongs to every resident of Los Angeles County," said Board Chair Kathryn Barger. "From murals to sculptures, civic art is woven into the fabric of our communities, enriching daily life across the region. As we celebrate the accomplishments of the Department of Arts and Culture’s Civic Art Division—and the inspiring Civic Art Passport project with LA County Library—we reaffirm our commitment to bringing public art, creative opportunities, and cultural resources into every neighborhood."

Los Angeles County Public Library system operates separately from the the Los Angeles Public Library system.