LA County

Free public Art Passport offered at select LA libraries. See where

For the next month, 22 public LA County libraries will feature artworks from LA County’s Civic Art Collection

By Benjamin Papp

LibraryGeneric
Getty Images

The Los Angeles County Library is encouraging Angelenos to explore public art through the Art Passport program in celebration of ‘Art Month’.

For the next month, 22 public LA County libraries featuring artworks from LA County’s Civic Art Collection will hand out stamps for visiting each of the locations.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Locations include:

  • A C Bilbrew Library
  • Acton Agua Dulce Library
  • Agoura Hills Library
  • Artesia Library
  • Baldwin Park Library
  • Carson Library
  • East Los Angeles Library
  • Florence Library
  • La Crescenta Library
  • La Verne Library
  • Los Nietos Library
  • Malibu Library
  • Manhattan Beach Library
  • Masao W. Satow Library
  • Montebello Library
  • Norwalk Library
  • Pico Riviera Library
  • Rowland Heights Library
  • South Whittier Library
  • Topanga Library
  • View Park Bebe Moore Campbell Library
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Trump Administration 14 hours ago

Live updates: Senator says Kilmar Abrego Garcia was traumatized after mistaken deportation

Crime and Courts Apr 17

San Diego County courtrooms ‘video bombed' with porn and hate imagery

Residents can pick up a free Civic Art Passport at any LA County Library location. Residents who collect all 22 stamps will receive an exclusive Arts Month gift bag.

"The LA County Civic Art Collection belongs to every resident of Los Angeles County," said Board Chair Kathryn Barger. "From murals to sculptures, civic art is woven into the fabric of our communities, enriching daily life across the region. As we celebrate the accomplishments of the Department of Arts and Culture’s Civic Art Division—and the inspiring Civic Art Passport project with LA County Library—we reaffirm our commitment to bringing public art, creative opportunities, and cultural resources into every neighborhood."

Los Angeles County Public Library system operates separately from the the Los Angeles Public Library system.

This article tagged under:

LA County
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us