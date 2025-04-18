Free public Art Passport offered at select LA libraries. See where

The Los Angeles County Library is encouraging Angelenos to explore public art through the Art Passport program in celebration of ‘Art Month’.
For the next month, 22 public LA County libraries featuring artworks from LA County’s Civic Art Collection will hand out stamps for visiting each of the locations.
Locations include:
- A C Bilbrew Library
- Acton Agua Dulce Library
- Agoura Hills Library
- Artesia Library
- Baldwin Park Library
- Carson Library
- East Los Angeles Library
- Florence Library
- La Crescenta Library
- La Verne Library
- Los Nietos Library
- Malibu Library
- Manhattan Beach Library
- Masao W. Satow Library
- Montebello Library
- Norwalk Library
- Pico Riviera Library
- Rowland Heights Library
- South Whittier Library
- Topanga Library
- View Park Bebe Moore Campbell Library
Residents can pick up a free Civic Art Passport at any LA County Library location. Residents who collect all 22 stamps will receive an exclusive Arts Month gift bag.
"The LA County Civic Art Collection belongs to every resident of Los Angeles County," said Board Chair Kathryn Barger. "From murals to sculptures, civic art is woven into the fabric of our communities, enriching daily life across the region. As we celebrate the accomplishments of the Department of Arts and Culture’s Civic Art Division—and the inspiring Civic Art Passport project with LA County Library—we reaffirm our commitment to bringing public art, creative opportunities, and cultural resources into every neighborhood."
Los Angeles County Public Library system operates separately from the the Los Angeles Public Library system.