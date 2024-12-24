Public health confirms first human case of H5 bird flu in LA County

Public health officials on Monday confirmed the first case of H5 bird flu in Los Angeles County.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the patient was an adult exposed to livestock infected with the virus at a worksite. That person was treated with antivirals and is currently recovering at home.

“People rarely get bird flu, but those who interact​ with infected livestock or wildlife ​have a greater risk of infection,” said Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “People should avoid unprotected contact with sick or dead animals, including cows, poultry, and wild birds; avoid consuming raw or undercooked animal products, such as raw milk; and protect pets and backyard poultry from exposure to wild animals.”

Some of the symptoms of H5 bird flu include:

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Eye redness or discharge

Fever

Cough or difficulty breathing

Sore throat

Muscle or body aches

Diarrhea and vomiting

Davis stressed the importance of getting the flu shot to lower the risk of seasonal and bird flu infections.

Authorities said that people working with infected animals such as cows, poultry or wildlife, continue to be at higher risk of being exposed to H5 bird flu, but the overall risk of getting infected remains low among the public.

Public Health is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) on the ongoing investigation.

Residents are encouraged to call the Public Health InfoLine for any questions or seek medical attention at a nearby clinic or doctor at 1-833-540-0473.