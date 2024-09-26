Public Health investigates fourth case of locally acquired case of dengue in LA County

Los Angeles County health officials said Wednesday a Panorama City resident is the latest case of locally acquired dengue.

This is the fourth person infected with the mosquito-borne disease in LA County. Just last week, three cases were confirmed in the Baldwin Park area.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said this latest case is unrelated to the previous cases, and that none of the patients had a history of traveling to areas where dengue is endemic.

“We are seeing the local transmission of dengue, which is unprecedented in Los Angeles County. Preventing mosquito bites and mosquito breeding is the best way to stop the ongoing local transmission of dengue,” said Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health Officer.

In October and November of last year, single locally acquired cases of dengue were confirmed by health officials in Pasadena and Long Beach.

Dengue is spread through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito. Those infected may experience flu-like symptoms, such as high fever, headache, pain behind the eyes, joint muscle pain, rash, and mild bleeding.

Health officials said symptoms usually last between two and seven days, with a recovery of about a week.

For more information on dengue, click here. People are also encouraged to call the Public Health InfoLine at 1-833-540-0473.