Three female victims who were assaulted by the so-called Tesla road rage guy expressed their outrage and frustration Friday after their assailant on parole was arrested for allegedly committing a similar crime in the state of Hawaii.

One of his earlier attacks was caught on dashcam video in January 2023 as Nathaniel Radimak was seen getting out of his black Model X Tesla on the 2 Freeway in Glendale and attacking a victim’s car with a pipe. Radimak was also convicted for other attacks, dating back to June 22.

But after only serving 10 months out of his five-year sentence, Radimak was released on parole last August. Since then, he appears to have moved to Hawaii as he was arrested for assaulting a woman and her mother in the Waikiki area.

“I believe that these incidents were a foreseeable consequence of a system that repeatedly failed to address his pattern of violence and his pattern of behavior,” said Vivian Romero, who was also assaulted by Radimak on a Los Angeles roadway. “Some repeat offenders, unfortunately, may not be rehabilitated even when given second chances.

Another victim, Beth Lamprecht, echoed the same message, saying she and the other female victims believe Radimik, a man with a lengthy criminal history, poses a serious danger to the public.

“It is sickening that Nathaniel Radimak, after being released from prison early, has appeared to violate his parole by reportedly reoffending in Hawaii,” Lamprecht said, adding that then-District Attorney George Gascon did not inform her that Radimak would be released under a deal. “There was every reason to doubt any chance of reform for this repeat offender. His return to violence underscores that he has not been willing to control his actions.”

As many of the people attacked by Radimak were women, the victims also said it’s disheartening and enraging to be reminded that their assailant was released from state prison after a short time, only to be arrested on a similar charge in less than a year.

When explaining why Radimak was released early, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation had said he was granted 424 days for time served while awaiting sentencing, plus more time credits while in prison.

The three victims’ attorney, Gloria Allred, said while she does not know how and when Radimik moved to Hawaii, she promised to push for an extradition once he’s found to have violated parole.

“I'd like to see him, if he is convicted in Hawaii, be sentenced to the maximum sentence that is possible under the law,” Allred said. “I would like to see brought back (to LA) to serve a further term.”