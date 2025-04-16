Public lottery tickets to be given for Menendez brothers' upcoming court dates

A little more than a dozen lottery tickets will be given for public seats in the courtroom for Erik and Lyle Menendez’s upcoming hearings, the Los Angeles County Superior Court announced Tuesday.

The pair of brothers, who’ve been trying to get their case resentenced, are slated to appear in court again Thursday and Friday as their attorney and supporting family members plead for their second chance. They’ve been serving time behind bars for the 1989 murders of their parents.

A public lottery will be held on Thursday and Friday in front of Van Nuys Courthouse West, where the siblings are scheduled to appear. LA County Superior Court said the lottery tickets will be distributed from 7 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. There are 16 seats available in the lottery.

Those who are selected for a public seat will be given badges that must be worn at all times in the courthouse. The badge will be valid only for the date issued.

Badges are non-transferable, the court warns. Those who try to transfer their badge to another person will not be allowed to participate in the public lottery.

Proceedings are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. on both court dates. The judge is expected to hear arguments on the brothers’ suitability for resentencing.