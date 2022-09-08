Public's Help Sought Regarding Three Patients at LAC+USC Medical Center

Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center Thursday sought the public's help to identify two patients and to identify the family of a third.

An unidentified man was brought to the medical facility by ambulance on Saturday from the 400 block of South Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles, according to the hospital. He is in his 50s, 6 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 260 pounds, is bald and has blue/gray eyes. He has tattoos with the letters “WS,” the number 23 and a cross.

An unidentified woman has been hospitalized since Sunday. She is about 30, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair. She has tattoos that include: two dots and a curved line near her right eye; a square near her left eye; a city skyline near her neck; the letters ``XC'' on her right hand; the word ``Jasmine'' on her right arm and the word “Laveah” on her left arm and the number 5 on her left middle finger.

Jose Rodriguez, 58, has been hospitalized since Aug. 21 after being brought to the hospital from the Union Rescue Mission in downtown Los Angeles.

“Our efforts in locating (his) family have so far been unsuccessful,” said Cesar Robles, a clinical social worker at the hospital.

Rodriguez is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 163 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the men was urged to call Robles at 323-409-6884 or 323-409-5253.

Anyone with information on the woman was urged to call Lucero Rodriguez, a clinical social worker at the hospital, at 323-409-7315.