Pup rescued from Altadena structure fire is ready for adoption

Sparky, a loving energetic pup, is searching for a new forever home after surviving a structure fire in Altadena.

After being rescued from the backyard of an abandoned house that caught fire last Memorial Day, the resilient Pitbull mix has been in the care of Pasadena Humane for almost a month.

"We were really hopeful that the owner of the home would come forward or we'd be able to make contact with his prior his family, but no one has come forward," Kevin McManus with Pasadena Humane said, adding it's not clear how he ended up in the backyard of a vacant home alone.

Staff at the nonprofit named the dog, who is estimated to be about 7 or 8 years old, Sparky while taking care of his medical needs including treading him for an old fracture on his leg and bringing him up to date on his vaccines and microchips.

Now that the caramel-colored pup is in better shape, the group is trying to find a loving family.

"Sparky is like the nicest dog out there as you get very, very attached to people," said Kevin McManus with Pasadena Humane. "This is one of his favorite things to do is just like, sit next to you and cuddle."

Sparky has made a full recovery from his injuries and is back to chasing balls and cuddling.

"He is like everyone's instant BFF," McManus said. "We're really confident that he's going to find a great home."